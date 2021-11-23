Akshay Oberoi on Dil Bekaraar: The series was like a crash course of the 80s for me

Akshay Oberoi, who is known for films like 'Gurgaon', 'Kaalakaandi' and 'Laal Rang', is currently gearing up for the release of his Disney+ Hotstar series 'Dil Bekaraar'.

Akshay will be seen alongside Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure, Sahher Bambba, Medha Shankar and Sukhmani Sadana. The show directed by Habib Faisal tells the story of love and ideology set in the 1980s.

Recently, Akshay spoke about his experience of working under the leadership of director Habib Faisal. He said, "Habib Faisal is a 'specific' director. He has an eye for detail; he creates a 'specific world' for you. He ensures that everyone gives their best of ability; he holds your hand through the journey and helps you do it. He would make me read and talk to me about things that inspired me about the '80s world which made my job easier."

He added that this series was like a crash course for him to understand the era of the '80s, "All great directors do this - they learn their world so well and make your job easier. He knew the characters so well; he understood what they looked like, sounded and felt like too. He had an exact vision of what he wanted and I completely relied on him for my character. The series was a crash course of the '80s for me and thank God Habib Faisal was my director."

Produced by Sobo Films, 'Dil Bekaraar' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar from November 26.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Poonam Dhillon on Dil Bekaraar, old memories & one unpleasant screen test experience