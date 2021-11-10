Akshit Sukhija, Nibedita Pal to play lead roles in upcoming web series Janpad Gonda

Actor Akshit Sukhija, who became known with shows like 'Shubh Aarambh' and 'Lakshmi Ghar Aayi', is all set to play the lead along with 'Splitsvilla' fame Nibedita Pal in the upcoming web series 'Janpad Gonda'.

Talking about the series, Akshit says: "I am playing the character of a boy, who is not so educated but has a very sharp mind. He is fearless, stubborn and loves his close ones more than anything else in this world."

Produced by Shadman Khan, Saheb Alam and Raj Singhaniya and directed by Vipin Pandey, 'Janpad Gonda' will be an Indian thriller series and the shooting is on in Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. It features actor Adi Irani, playing a negative character whereas actor Nived Tiwari and actress Nikita Tiwari will be seen in parallel leads.

Nibedita Pal further reveals about her character in the web series, saying: "My character is a small town girl and has a very strong personality. She is high spirited, intelligent and isn't afraid to speak her mind. I hope that the audiences can connect with the series and there is positive response from them and it does well on the OTT platform because it's a very interesting story and I feel it's got all ingredients to entertain the audiences throughout. There is a lot of action, drama and suspense."

