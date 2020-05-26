Aladdin’s spinoff series based on Will Smith’s Genie is in works at Disney?

Is Disney working on an Aladdin’s spin-off series based on Genie’s character starring Will Smith? Read on to find out.

Back when it was announced that Will Smith was roped in to play the iconic role of Genie in Aladdin, fans were not sure if the actor will be able to do justice to the beloved character. The expectations were especially high because the character was previously played by legendary actor Robin Williams. However, when the movie finally hit the theatres in 2019, Will’s character was praised by the audience and critics alike. The response was so good that now, reportedly, Disney is working on a spin-off series based on Will’s Genie.

A source recently confirmed that Disney is developing a Genie miniseries starring the Men in Black actor, We Got This Covered reported. According to the insider, the series will focus on Genie’s past and what he was doing between Aladdin 1 and 2. It was also reported earlier that the 51-year-old actor might also reprise the role in the upcoming sequel of the 2019 fantasy drama film. It was reported in February, that Disney is working on a story for the sequel.

According to Variety, the project is still in the early stages of development. Disney has been working for months to decide what direction would the storyline of the upcoming film take. It is not yet confirmed if filmmaker Guy Ritchie, who directed the first film, will also direct the coming up sequel. Reportedly, the studio will only reach out to Will, Mena and Naomi for asking them to feature in the film once they have a script ready. The makers want to finalise the script before making any kind of offer. ALSO READ: Tiger King star Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage gets cozy with Too Hot to Handle's Bryce Hirschberg

