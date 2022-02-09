Alan Ritchson's Reacher RENEWED for Season 2 just three days after its release

Amazon comes bearing good news for Reacher fans. The recent buzz around the Amazon original Reacher is known to many and following its release and rave reviews, a second season was expected to be on the way. Recently, Amazon confirmed that Reacher starring Alan Ritchson as the titular protagonist Jack Reacher has been renewed for a second season.

The announcement comes out after only three days of the series being launched on February 4. Based on the bestselling novel series by Lee Child known as Jack Reacher, the story follows a veteran military police investigator who after getting discharged from his duties gets wrangled up in a homicide case. Amazon in their press release disclosed that upon its debut, Reacher immediately climbed up to be one of their top five most-watched series ever in the States. With all its eight episodes out at once, Amazon revealed that it was among the highest-rated original series on the platform, having a constant of 4.7 out of 5 ratings.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, shared in a statement, "The phenomenal debut of 'Reacher' is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably binge-worthy series." She then added, "The global impact of ‘Reacher’ makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans the second season of their new favourite show," via Variety.