Album Review: 5 unmissable tracks from BTOB’s 3rd studio album ‘Be Together’ ft. ‘Whiskey’, ‘Higher’ & more

South Korean boy group BTOB made a full group comeback with their third studio album ‘Be Together’ on February 21, and it is everything we had hoped for and more. The album is the group’s first comeback as a complete group in nearly four years, and comprises a total of thirteen tracks, including the title track ‘The Song’, an intro, an interlude, and an outro. ‘The Song’ is a heartwarming ballad that looks back on BTOB’s journey so far with their fans, and is the perfect track for the group to have greeted their fans with, after the long wait.

Apart from the title track, however, ‘Be Together’ includes multiple gems which warrant a listen, which is why we’ve put together a list of five unmissable songs from BTOB’s latest release!

My Way

Including BTOB’s Hyunsik, Minhyuk, and Peniel among the lyricists, ‘My Way’ is number 5 on ‘Be Together’. This hip-hop and R&B inspired song discusses never giving up on one’s dreams and going one’s own way, with Peniel’s rap verse and Changsub’s vocals standing out.

Whiskey

Track 6 on ‘Be Together’, ‘Whiskey’ is an addictive track, including Minhyuk and Peniel among the song’s lyricists. The slight raspiness in the vocals and Minhyuk’s verse add to the overall groovy vibe of the song.

Lonely

The first track after the interlude, ‘Lonely’ takes us back to the intense emotions and overwhelming quality of ‘The Song’, while also adding a certain pop-based sound that overall adds a freshness.

Dance With Me

‘Dance With Me’ starts off with grungy guitar and hard-hitting vocals. This song’s sequence leading from the second pre-chorus through the chorus and all the way to the bridge is especially catchy.

Higher

This pop-rock track is a powerful song, and one that is impossible to not fall in love with right with the first listen. While BTOB is known for their brilliant ballads, the group makes rock-based songs their own with ease. Number 10 on the album, ‘Higher’ undoubtedly demands a live performance.

