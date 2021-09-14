Album Review: ATEEZ gift wrap hope, harmony, eternal sunshine and boundless optimism in this 'no skips' album

"Music is what feelings sound like" and ATEEZ's music is what ATINYs heart-yearning sounds like! ATEEZ returned with their new EP 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3', the follow-up to their highly successful March 2021 record, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2'. Ahead of their highly-anticipated comeback, ATEEZ asked their fans to vote for which song they should promote. Between the double title tracks 'Deja Vu' and 'Eternal Sunshine,' 'Deja Vu' was chosen as the main. It doesn't matter if you are a new ATINY and haven't followed the group's previous record 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2', the new album has a little something for every ATINY!

1. Deja Vu

It doesn't come as a surprise as to why this song was chosen as the EP's title track! 'Deja Vu' is a sleek, seductive and smooth contemporary dance-pop track with a bouncy rhythm and groovy beat. Based on the meaning of deja vu, the members exude the feeling of confusion and power in the dark setting and sing about feeling a strange attraction to a powerful, unknown being. It is written and produced by ATEEZ’s longtime collaborators EDEN and Ollounder with lyrics from members Hongjoong and Mingi. Quite different from their usual high-octane lead singles, 'Deja Vu' is a slinky, slow-burn track.

2. Eternal Sunshine

'ZERO: FEVER Part 3's runner up title track, it is diametrically opposite to the slow-burn 'Deja Vu'! 'Eternal Sunshine' sings chants of eternity and hope for a better tomorrow, especially as the pandemic continues to unleash upon us. It is all about "treasuring" the moment (you see what I did there!) Hongjoong makes sweet references to childhood favourites like Peter Pan and Mobius Strip. "Don't stop believing and shine like Eternal Sunshine". Words to live by!

3. Feeling Like I Do

"Stay with the feeling like I do/ Just feeling like I do". A 'lingering action-less song', it describes you to be in the moment and not think or feel anything. Just stay put without trying to rationalise your feeling in any way. The vocals are well-synchronised and leave you with a strange sense of fulfilment.

4. All About You

A sweet confession song, lyrically it describes promising someone of everlasting love. Hongjoong's rap is a stunning revelation when he dutifully blends a Korean proverb into the song. "Hi, what's up, say hi to the rabbits, baby/ Make rice cakes and take pictures, where should we go for the next spot?" It is a Korean saying - Rabbits live on the moon and make moon cakes. Full marks for the writing!

5. Rocky

'Deja Vu's long-lost twin brother, Rocky is a blazing b-side track punctuated with power; a far cry from ATEEZ's sunshine b-side tracks! The entire song describes a boxer, his actions, his unwavering focus in the ring and the discipline he follows. It also pays a subtle tribute to Sylvester Stallone's 'Rocky' franchise! Motivating, energising and inspiring - 'Rocky' is the perfect workout anthem!

6. Not Too Late

My favourite b-side track on this album, 'Not too late' is a soul-soothing and deeply gratifying track alluding to mental health. San and Yunho set the tone with their introspective verses hinting at the darkness that grows in one's heart. Searching for the light that you may face one day, so wait, it's not your fault. It will come your way! Seonghwa and Wooyoung's "murmured solitude" had cathartic tears streaming down my face. My favourite verse which I will bookmark in my music playlist is "A confession towards nobody/ Everything will be fine/ The uncertain echo, replaces a lullaby". Beautiful closing verses indeed.

