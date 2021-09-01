ALBUM REVIEW: BTOB 4U’s stone cut point of view in the exceptionally exhilarating ‘4U Outside’

The ballad Kings are at it once again as BTOB 4U, the subunit of the famous boy group BTOB, had their first-ever comeback with the special album ‘4U Outside’. The album was made available to the world on August 30 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) along with the title track ‘Outsider’.

The album is made up of 6 very distinct songs that take the discography of BTOB up by another notch leaving no space for any doubt that they indeed call the shots with this album. We are taking a look at the songs with our own eyes of admiration.

‘DREAMER’

It begins with Peniel's low voice asking listeners to do what they want to do with their own lives as ‘dreamers don’t die’. The song, written by members Minhyun and Peniel, is an uplifting track making people aware of how they’re the stars of their own lives and to write their own stories without worrying about others. With occasional high notes grabbing the mic, ‘DREAMER’ plays by its name.

‘Outsider’

This song is a call for being an outsider in this complex world where hard workers are not recognized for their skills. The music video for the track sees the members act out four different lives as an office goer, a gambler, a broadway star, and an actor in the role of a zombie. The dancey number had sounds of brass and upbeat music making for an apt lead track.

‘Can’t breathe’

Another one of Minhyuk and Peniel’s genius, ‘Can’t breathe’ is a classic BTOB addition with lyrical brilliance shining through and through. The soft musicality complements the honed voices of the BTOB 4U members who take their time going over an unforgettable lover.

‘Traveler’

This song sets itself apart from the rest with its well-formed story expressed through the wish of being a traveller. Minhyuk and Peniel worked with other talented composers and lyricists to being about this piece that also highlights the solid rapping that the BTOB boys have honed over the years.

‘Waiting 4 U’

Just how special can this song be as original BTOB member Im Hyunsik has co-composed and co-written ‘Waiting 4 U’ for his fellow members to use in their album of which he is not even a part of otherwise. The song speaks about waiting for a lover who they hope to meet again like fate one day.

‘Finale (Show And Prove)’

Peniel wants everyone to pay close attention to this song made for the finale round of BTOB 4U’s appearance on the survival show ‘KINGDOM’ as they wished to ‘show and prove’. That’s exactly what the boys do as they fantastically display their command over the musical world leaving no regrets bringing a clean closure to the subgroup’s album.

