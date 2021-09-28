Album Review: ITZY are the embodiment of confidence through 9 beautiful tracks with ‘CRAZY IN LOVE’

CRAZY IN LOVE is the debut studio album by the girl group ITZY. It consists of sixteen tracks, including the lead single ‘Loco’. It was released on September 24, 2021 by JYP Entertainment. 9 tracks out of it were the main songs and each song was wrapped in a story. From a latin inspired track ‘Loco’ to a hip-hop track ‘Gas Me Up’; the album had a lot of gems. Let’s dive right in!

The title track ‘Loco’ has a latin inspired (moombahton) instrumental and fast paced melody. The dance song with the lyrics indicating that they are obsessed over their lover not responding to them. The strong bridge along with Ryujin and Yeji’s vocals stand out. This title track is completely different from their previous comebacks.

Instead of their usual ‘love yourself’ or ‘the feeling of being in love’ kind of theme, Swipe showcases more of ITZY straight out flexing, showcasing where they are at this stage of their career. After all, there’s a lot of meaning when there’s a scene where they are aboard a Lamborghini Urus––an ultra-luxury Sports SUV that only a few can afford.

‘Sooo Lucky’ is upbeat and bubbly. The guitar instrumental adds freshness and summer vibes. The lyrics were a proclamation of love which added a lot of depth and meaning. The various sounds layered in the melody created a unique mood which was definitely appreciated.

‘Twenty’ was a hip-hop song paired with a fast paced melody. Rap forward and Yuna’s fast rap stood out. The high toned pre chorus gave it a youthful feel which was appropriate for the lyrics that was all about being young and enjoying the days as much as possible. The unique instrumental and hip-hop melody was definitely foot tapping!

‘Boombox’ and ‘Gas Me Up’ are similar in sound with the hip-hop sounds and playful beats that are complete party anthems; best songs to dance to on a weekend. It has a futuristic element with the EDM rips and unique text painting. While ‘Boombox’ has a love theme to it, ‘Gas Me Up’ is all about being in the spotlight and enjoying to the highest. They own ‘girl crush’ concept in this.

‘Love Is’ and ‘Chillin Chillin’ are different from the previous songs with ‘Love Is’ having a marimba instrumental and one of the best choruses I’ve ever heard. Truly goosebumps inducing! ‘Chillin Chillin’ was poppy and bright. The track is all about enjoying and unwinding on their day off.

The last track ‘Mirror’ was the perfect album closer with the emotional ballad format and comforting lyrics. They talk about having many flaws and how grateful they are to their fans who accept them for who they are.

While the album had its ups and downs, each track added to the experience of listening to the 4th Gen Queens, ITZY!

