Album Review: NU’EST bids an emotional adieu with final release ‘Needle & Bubble’

South Korean boy group NU’EST debuted on March 15, 2012, with their first single, ‘Face’. Ten years later, on March 15, 2022, the group disbanded, putting out their final release, The Best Album ‘Needle & Bubble’ to mark their 10th debut anniversary. With five members, JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren, NU’EST have had a memorable decade-long journey with their fans, L.O.Λ.Es, that will remain as a fond, comforting memory.

‘Needle & Bubble’ is a compilation album, comprising ten songs in all, spanning tracks handpicked by NU’EST, and re-mastered and alternate versions for this special release. In order, the tracklist includes: ‘Hello - 2022 Remastered Version’, ‘OVERCOME - 2022 Remastered Version’, Love Paint (every afternoon) - 2022 Remastered Version’, ‘BET BET - 2022 Remastered Version’, ‘LOVE ME - 2022 Remastered Version’, ‘Different - 2022 Remastered Version’, ‘Look (a starlight night) - Alternative House Version’, ‘I’m in Trouble - Urban Version’, ‘GALAXY’, and ‘Again’ (title track).

The title track ‘Again’ has been composed and written by NU’EST’s Baekho, and is an R&B pop song that exudes an inherent warmth. The song’s lyrics contain the message no matter what might change, NU’EST’s feelings for the group and L.O.Λ.Es will forever remain the same. With a single listen, ‘Again’ is certain to bring chills to the listener, even if one hasn’t been a part of NU’EST’s journey right from the beginning.

With lyrics like “after this cold winter passes, I will be standing there in March,” NU’EST re-affirms the group’s unchanging love for their fans, through ‘Again’. Watch the music video for the track, below:

Meanwhile, the other completely new track, ‘GALAXY’ takes on a completely different tone, with a futuristic approach and a unique sound. In particular, the order which the songs in ‘Needle & Bubble’ have been arranged, allows the listener to take a walk down memory lane with NU’EST, emerging out the other end to ‘GALAXY’, and finally, bidding an emotional adieu with ‘Again’.

