Album Review: Red Velvet invoke a myriad of emotions with ‘The ReVe Festival 2022- Feel My Rhythm’

Red Velvet finally made a comeback with the mini album and each song carries a lot of meaning so let’s take a look at the songs as we encounter how the group experimented with different concepts and genres:-

The title track, ‘Feel My Rhythm’ feels like a mixture of ‘Psycho’ and ‘Queendom’ concept-wise as it has the previous one’s dark, creepy and elegance while the latter’s upbeat and bright look. It is a dance-pop song that samples the Bach arrangement ‘Air on the G String’, featuring delicate and elegant string melodies, intense trap beats, and fantastic vocal charm. The song draws inspiration from Bach and ballet, while blending modern pop sensibilities with classical music. Its lyrics talk about vividly unravelling the journey to enjoy freely through time and space along with the song. The MV, on the other hand, took inspiration from the famous painting ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’ painted by Early Netherlandish master Hieronymus Bosch. The cherry, strawberry, birds, garden, etc represents the deep meaning of the painting which stands for the pleasures and vices that are indulged in by humans.

Rainbow Halo

Different from most of Red Velvet’s discography, ‘Rainbow Halo’ is an R&B and dance-pop song featuring restrained clap sounds and a subtle bell sound over a groovy bass along with Red Velvet's languid and dreamy vocals. The word itself has biblical meaning as during those times, the rainbow halo was used as a sign from God as evidence of His covenant with Noah to never flood the Earth again. In African mythology, a solar halo is seen as a sign of great change ahead. The idea is that the members are gearing up to change themselves and their world for love. The song almost has a fantastical feel to it.

Beg for Me

It is another R&B and dance-pop song with chic vocals. This song is a vote of confidence as the listener can be sure of themselves listening to it. The girl crush concept shines through and through as the members warn their lover to stay away as they are dangerous and the relationship will be of no use as they are not too attached. The sliding vocals and fast-paced pre chorus adds emphasis to their lyrics

Bamboleo

‘Bamboleo’ is a retro dance-pop song with a rhythmic bass and electric guitar combined with dreamy synth sounds. Like the title, which means shaking in Spanish, the lyrics talk about dancing all night. It is a mid-paced dance song that takes one back to the 70s with the retro instrumental but the chorus has a unique sound as a part of it has high vocals which comes out of nowhere and gives a different outlook to the song.

Good, Bad, Ugly

The second last song is a mid-tempo R&B song including a rhythmic brass sound over a groovy shuffle rhythm and a sensuous chord progression. The lyrics talk about life's unpredictable moments of choosing one of the numerous chocolates in a box. It has a lo-fi feel to it with the crackling in the background. They believe in living and enjoying the present rather than worrying about the future. They look forward to new opportunities and experiences.

In My Dreams

The last track is a slow R&B ballad with minimal trap rhythms and the sound of a music box at its beginning and end. The lyrics express a desire to be together with the person you love forever, even in dreams. Like most albums, they, too, say their goodbyes through an emotive ballad. But the difference is it has the new SM sound- repressed trap instrumental mixed with a classical music sample. The song is pure, sweet and a perfect conclusion to the beautiful album.

