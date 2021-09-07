Album Review: STAYC introduces a new perspective to love and heartbreaks with ‘STEREOTYPE’

STAYC, acronym for Star To A Young Culture, is a girl group formed by High Up Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J. They debuted on November 12, 2020, with the release of their debut single album ‘Star to a Young Culture’. The group returned with their second single album ‘Staydom’ and its lead single ‘ASAP’ on April 8. On September 6, the group released their first extended play ‘Stereotype’ and its lead single of the same name. The mini album comprises 4 tracks and each one has a different potential to offer. Let’s take a look at each of the songs.

The title track, Stereotype, has the STAYC touch to it with the bubbly and mystical beats which are created by electro-synth instruments and the light tings of a xylophone. The lyrics are fresh with them singing about being confident in their looks and personality. They keep saying that they dress up for themselves because they love it. The trappy beats and upbeat instrumental adds a bit of whimsicalness. Isa’s unique voice during the pre-chorus and the bridge stood out the most.

The second track, I’ll Be There, has a more slow and emotional feel to it with the simple guitar melody and soft vocals. Right after their confident outburst, this track brings about the insecure and young part of themselves. They relate to every person fresh out of a relationship who still wants their loved one to come back to them. J’s beautifully deep voice suits the rap really well, Seeun’s falsetto and Isa’s angelic voice stand out throughout the song.

Slow Down is the party track of the mini album with rapid beats and moombahton instrumental. The track has a vacation feel to it and will make anyone groove to it. Seeun’s deeper voice combats Sumin’s higher register, creating a sweet blend of vocals. J and Yoon’s rap suits the genre extremely well.

Complex, being the album closer, completely surprises listeners with the 2000s R&B instrumental instead of a slow ballad, which is common with most K-Pop albums. J astonishes listeners by taking part in the vocals instead of the rap, creating an amazing flow with her deeper register and smooth tone. Sumin takes J’s place and raps and she produces a completely different sound than what we are used to with the resident rappers of STAYC. The sliding vocals in the chorus adds a bit of quirk with the song, which is extremely refreshing. The lyrics focus on them yearning for love so much that it becomes a problem and they try seeking it with people that they broke up with in the past. Lastly, Yoon’s clear vocals in the bridge complimented the instrumental very well.

