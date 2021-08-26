Album review: Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’ comeback with a ‘Thunderous’ sound that shatters any haters’ opinions

14 songs. 8 members. 1 group. 46 minutes and 34 seconds of sheer artistry.

Stray Kids made a much-awaited return to the Korean music scene with their second full-length album ‘NOEASY’ and its title song ‘Thunderous’ on August 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). And while there has never been a shortage of songs in the world of Stray Kids, this will remain a release that has reinstated their tag of ‘self-producing idols’ in a way that is above and beyond any expectations.

The start itself is a banger with ‘CHEESE’ dominating our earbuds with the constant ‘du du du’, what may sound like a grocery list to unknowing listeners is actually a Trojan Horse as they declare their own A-grade skills over an exciting beat.

‘Thunderous’, just like its name breaks through the ‘villains’ words’ with its music video possessing a distinct choreography that stays much after its completion. Stray Kids’ style mixed with a traditional band in the background, the boys say ‘Man I'm not sorry, I'm dirty’.

Another metaphor, Stray Kids seem to be full of them in this album. ‘DOMINO’ talks about a fallible world that awaits one nudge and the people’s words that seem to have no ends. Starting with an unhesitating rap that the Stray Kids rappers are known for, the song aims to make you dance.

Boasting their ‘SSICK’ skills with the mic, this is a classic Stray Kids track. The members talk about how they are legendary and make people fall for them. In the midst of the mid-tempo beats, an important message slips of how feeling special about themselves is enough.

The album changes path with the next track ‘The View’ as a fun and enjoyable vibe can be felt through it. The summery feels are carried with soft lyrics as the boy appreciate the view in front of them worriless. Aiming to take away the heat we feel this song ought to be out sooner.

Their stunning visuals grabbed the attention when the song was unveiled before, ‘Sorry, I Love You’ is different from what people expect of the group and lands with a soft thud of relatability. The boys apologize for liking someone that they cannot confess to in fear of it affecting their current relationship with the person.

‘Silent Cry’ is a story so heartfelt between two people who cannot see each other hurting, as they try to ease their worry. Not limited to any relationship, we look forward to dedicating this song to people we wish would share their troubles but cannot word it to.

Member Han takes ‘Secret Secret’ to another level with his outstanding artistry writing a song that will soothe people who reflect upon themselves but know that they will always have secrets that cannot be talked about. This song is more like a comforting blanket wrapped in three and a half minutes.

A dedication to all the people who feel alone in this world, ‘Star Lost’ takes a tripping route to believe in self. The reassurance throughout the track is one we are sure a lot of people would appreciate.

The first unit song on the album, Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Hyunjin are trapped in a world created by their own minds in 'Red Lights'. A captivating video unveiled before showed the desperation of a person who is unable to let go of the love he feels.

A video capture presented by the adorable trio of Lee Know, Changin and Felix ‘Surfin’’ is a much-needed break from all the heavy feelings in the album so far. The boys look to spend an enjoyable time dressed in cute outfits and surrounded by their friends.

‘Gone Away’ brings together Han, Seungmin and I.N. as high school students who are going through a tough time because of their unrequited love. The time and the person both leave, as their yearning stays behind.

‘WOLFGANG’ was pre-released by the group for their ‘KINGDOM’ final round which made them come out on top. Howling their way in, Stray Kids make a strong march stuck by each other as the song celebrates their greatness.

Unknowing boys greet with forlorn looks on their faces as ‘Mixtape: OH’ rounds off this sensational collection of songs. Confused and wanting, the boys keep asking for a way to end their misery with a person they’d like to call ‘baby’.

A book that can only be penned by Stray Kids, ‘NOEASY’ reaffirms the group’s self-made mighty footing in the music industry.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’ world expressed in their own words

Which is your favourite track from the ‘NOEASY’ album? Let us know below.