Album Review: TXT’s ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ is an angst-filled ode to Gen Z’s romance and heartbreak

On May 9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their highly anticipated mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ — a five-track narrative that takes us through the stages of grief, the Gen Z way. As we had previously mused when the release had first been announced, the title of the mini album is indeed a reference to the classic nursery rhyme ‘Monday’s Child’, which includes the line ‘Thursday’s child has far to go’.

The open-ended line from the rhyme finds a home in the group’s discography through this release, which traverses along the stages of grief that engulfs one in wake of the loss of a romance. With Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai having their names in the credits as lyricists on every single track, as well as Beomgyu co-producing the final song on the EP, ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’, the EP is an exemplary display of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s diverse skills.

Track 1 - Opening Sequence:

Beginning with a soft piano melody, ‘Opening Sequence’ is an R&B song that starts off slow and explodes into a groovy beat. The vocal melody in the verses particularly stands out in this song, which represents the stage of denial that follows after a romantic relationship ends.

Track 2 - Good Boy Gone Bad (Title Track)

Building on the sound that TOMORROW X TOGETHER had first explored through the 2021 singles ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ and ‘LO$ER=LOVER’, the title track from the group’s latest release leans into the rock and hip-hop based genre. ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ is a perfect aural representation of the stage of anger, and well-deserving of being the lead single for the mini album.

Track 3 - Trust Fund Baby

Going solely by the name of song, one would expect something more upbeat, but ‘Trust Fund Baby’ throws us for a spin as it fully embraces an indie-pop sound. The ballad is a testament to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ability to always be on-trend, especially through its lyrics that explore the stages of despair and bargaining amidst subtle references to the group’s songs, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ and ‘LO$ER=LOVER’.

Track 4 - Lonely Boy (The tattoo on my ring finger)

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ also sees TOMORROW X TOGETHER trying their hand at unit tracks for the first time ever, with ‘Lonely Boy (The tattoo on my ring finger)’ taken on by the eldest and youngest members of the group — Yeonjun and Huening Kai. The contemporary R&B track articulates the stage of reluctant acceptance in the group’s storyline.

Track 5 - Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go

The final track on the EP, it’s fitting that ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’ is not only a reference to the name of the mini album itself, but also details the stage of saying an optimistic farewell. In this unit track, Soobin, Beomgyu and Taehyun compare the days of the week to life as a whole. The synth-pop song is a satisfactory end to the colourful journey that the mini album takes us on.

With the group’s first EP ‘minisode 1: Blue Hour’ (2020) serving as a bridge between chapters in their discography, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ also leaves us eager for what TOMORROW X TOGETHER will bring next. In the meantime, we have this absolute gem to cherish.

