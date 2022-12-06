Alchemy Of Souls 2: Lee Jae Wook, Hwang Minhyun and more star in the intense highlight trailer

tvN's new Saturday drama ‘Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow' , which will be broadcast for the first time on December 10th, released a highlight video on December 6th, announcing the return of part 2. The released highlight video captures the fateful encounter of Jang Wook (played by Lee Jae Wook ), who came back alive from the end of death, and a woman (played by Go Yoon Jung) who lost her memory with the face of Nak Su, and the story of new sorcerers three years later.

The video says, “I should have died then. I was committing an existing sin. So I made up my mind not to do anything.” Even Kim Do Joo (played by Oh Na Ra) said, “Please also remove the red bird eggs that were incubated at the site of the sword. Why are you holding the yin and yang jade you shared with the dead child?” In this process, the story of Jang Wook, who carries the sword of Jung In and reaps the soul of the newlyweds, is drawn.

At the moment of raising curiosity about what happened to Jang Wook over the past three years, a fateful encounter between Jang Wook, who has a knife-like wound in his chest, and a woman who can see the ice stone in it is drawn. Also, Seo Yul (played by Hwang Minhyun) said, “I left first. When you and Ugi were having the hardest time, I was the only one who ran away.” Then, the reunion of Seo Yul and a woman with the face of his first love, and Jin Mu (Cho Jae Yoon)'s black scheme to shake Jang Wook by calling the dead fall water again, and the turbulent story of magicians who go against their destiny in a world where souls and fates change.

Above all, the emotions of Jang Wook and the woman who lost her memory seem to be more mature at the center of the blue. In particular, along with Jang Wook's line, "If you have that great spiritual power, that's your usefulness," the woman appeared and at the same time, Yin-Yang-ok, the 'link of fate' that Jang Wook shared with Jung In, shined, provoking the rapport and bond that the two will build in the future.