Alchemy of Souls fame Go Yoon Jung in talks to star in upcoming drama by Reply series PD Shin Won Ho

Go Yoon Jung is in talks to star in an upcoming drama directed by Shin Won Ho, the producer of Hospital Playlist and Reply series, according to a report by JTBC on July 5. There were speculations about a spin-off or prequel to Hospital Playlist, but CJ ENM Studios clarified that while PD Shin Won-ho is indeed involved as a creator and is planning a new drama, it is still in the early stages of development, and there are no confirmed plans for a prequel or spin-off approach.

Is Shin Won Ho and Go Yoon Jung pairing together for a new drama?

In June, tvN revealed that Shin Won Ho would be involved as a creator in an upcoming drama, prompting auditions to commence. The audition process was conducted discreetly, keeping the project's details tightly guarded. The drama, said to follow the style of the popular series Hospital Playlist, is still in its early stages with no confirmed plot or cast. However, reports suggest that actress Go Yoon Jung has been chosen as the lead character. MAA, Go Yoon Jung's agency, confirmed her meeting with the production team but emphasized that a final decision has not been reached yet. As anticipation builds for this new project, fans and industry insiders eagerly await further updates and official announcements regarding the drama's storyline and cast.

Go Yoon Jung Projects

Go Yoon-Jung made her acting debut in 2019 with the drama He Is Psychometric and has since portrayed various roles in notable works such as the Netflix series Sweet Home JTBC drama Law School movie Hunt, and tvN drama Ghosts: Light and Shadow. She has established herself as an up-and-coming star in the industry. Additionally, her upcoming Disney+ original series Moving is set to be released in August. People are eager to see the synergy she will create by collaborating with Shin Won-ho's team and how she will contribute to capturing the essence of the 20s generation in this new project.

