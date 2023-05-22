Alchemy of Souls fame Hwang Min Hyun reportedly in talks to lead webtoon-based Study Group

Actor Hwang Min Hyun has reportedly been courted to appear in an upcoming drama dealing with high school bullying. As per reports on May 22, former NU'EST member Hwang Min Hyun was confirmed to lead K-drama ‘Study Group’. The said show will be based on a webtoon of the same name and will reportedly see the actor in the role of a high schooler named Yoon Ga Min.

Hwang Min Hyun in Study Group

‘Study Group’ is about a boy named Yoon Ga Min who dreams of getting into a university by having good grades. His school happens to be the infamous Yusung Technical High School, known as one of the worst schools, and he is left to fend for himself. However, no matter how hard he tries, his grades don’t budge so he decides to form a study group after failing to join others. There his fighting skills are put to use as he comes across bullies troubling fellow study group mates.

In response to the reports, Hwang Min Hyun’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment stated, “Hwang Min Hyun has received an offer to star in ‘Study Group.’ He is positively reviewing it.”

About Study Group webtoon

The webtoon follows the story of Yusung Technical High School which is nicknamed the “school for future criminals. Another character named Hankyeong, who used to be Ga Min’s tutor was introduced in the story as she tries to earn a teacher’s certificate at the same school. It is not known whether the K-drama will also bring in the character of Hankyeong or stick to the part where Yoon Ga Min fights against bullies.

About Hwang Min Hyun

Initially debuting with NU’EST, Hwang Min Hyun joined the project group Wanna One after successfully placing ninth on the second season of the Mnet idol survival show ‘Produce 101’. Following the end of activities of the latter, Hwang Min Hyun returned to his original team which went on to disband in 2022. In the midst of this, he has continued to take up acting roles with his recent one for ‘Alchemy of Souls’ receiving much praise. Hwang Min Hyun is set to join Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ji Hoon for his next, ‘Useless Lies’.



