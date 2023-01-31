Alchemy Of Souls’ Go Yoon Jung to join Seo In Guk and Park So Dam starrer fantasy thriller drama?

As a result of a South Korean media outlet on January 26th, Go Yoon Jung received a casting offer for her new drama 'Death’s Game' and is reviewing it positively. 'Death’s Game' is a fantasy reincarnation drama based on a webtoon of the same name. It depicts what happens when young people are in crisis, who have suffered failures in every job, repeated death and reincarnation. It is a drama with interesting subjects and setting.

While the news of the appearances of actors Seo In Guk and Park So Dam was reported earlier, Go Yoon Jung, who has emerged as a popular actor, joins and adds new vitality. Go Yoon Jung made her debut in 2019 and made her face known through her drama 'He Is Psychometric', 'Sweet Home', 'Law School' and the movie 'Hunt'.

She is an actor whose strengths are visuals and mysterious charms with various charms in the popular drama ‘Alchemy Of Souls Part 2', which was broadcast at the end of last year. Attention is focusing on what kind of activity Go Yoon Jung, who has been attracting attention through ‘Alchemy Of Souls', will join 'Death’s Game'. After completing casting for the lead role, 'Death’s Game' will begin filming in earnest from February.

Alchemy Of Souls Part 2:

tvN's Saturday and Sunday drama ‘Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow' achieved a splendid feat of renewing its own highest ratings until the final episode. According to Nielsen Korea, an audience rating research company, 'Alchemy Of Souls' recorded an average of 10.6% and a maximum of 12.3% in the metropolitan area and a national average of 9.7% and a maximum of 11.0%. With a maximum rating of 4.7%, it took first place in the same time slot in channels including cable and general channels, reaping the beauty of a certain kind. The drama stood tall as an over-immersion-inducing drama with a fiery battle that maximized the narrative and charm of each character. In particular, Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung, who received attention as a next-generation acting couple, received high attention from viewers as a couple.

