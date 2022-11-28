Alchemy Of Souls’ Hwang Minhyun confirmed to lead alongside Kim So Hyun in upcoming thriller drama

On November 28th, the agency Pledis Entertainment announced that Hwang Minhyun from NU'EST will join the new drama 'Useless Lies'. Ahead of airing in 2023, 'Useless Lies' is a mystery romance drama in which a woman who cannot trust people because of her ability to hear lies gets entangled with a murder suspect who no one believes in her innocence and uncovers the truth.

While Kim So Hyun confirmed her appearance and raised expectations, Hwang Minhyun was cast one after another, completing her lineup. Hwang Minhyun plays the role of Kim Do Ha, who is one of the best-known composers and producers in Korea, but is also a secret figure wrapped in a veil.

About the characters:

Kim Do Ha, who is cornered as a murder suspect in the past and keeps her existence hidden from the world, falls in love with Kim So Hyun (Mok Sol Hee), the woman next door who seems to see through everything about her, and wants to come out of the world. Prior to appearing in 'Useless Lies', Hwang Minhyun will appear in the tvN drama ‘Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow', which will be broadcasted for the first time on December 10th.

About Kim So Hyun:

Kim So Hyun began her career as a child in 2006, initially gaining public attention for playing pivotal roles in Moon Embracing the Sun (2012) and Missing You (2013). She took on her first leading role in teen drama Ma Boy (2012) and since then has starred in many TV series including high-school drama Who Are You: School 2015 (2015), horror comedy Hey Ghost, Let's Fight (2016), historical melodrama The Emperor: Owner of the Mask (2017), romantic comedies Radio Romance (2018) and The Tale of Nokdu (2019), teen suspense romance Love Alarm (2019 & 2021) and Korean folklore River Where the Moon Rises as an assassin. Pure Love (2016) was her first movie as a lead. She was the regular host of MBC's music program Music Core and survival reality show Under Nineteen in 2019.

Kim So Hyun has been nicknamed by the Korean medias as the "Nation's Little Sister", "Queen of Child Actresses", "Goddess of Historical Drama" and also the "Sageuk Goddess", after starring and appearing in various acclaimed historical period dramas throughout her career, and having gained experience working as an actress from childhood to the present day.

ALSO READ: BinJin Baby: Crash Landing on You fame couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin welcome their first child

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.