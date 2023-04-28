Alchemy of Souls’ Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung continue with sparkling chemistry as latter sends coffee truck

Lee Jae Wook is currently shooting for his next project and it seems like the actor is having a lot of fun while doing it. More so, because his friends and acquaintances keep sending their support to him. The actor was recently seen in the Netflix film ‘Kill Bok Soon’ which was right after the success of his fantasy action drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’. The stars of the show have been connected and catching up with each other ever since, sending over food trucks to show their love.

Go Yoon Jung for Lee Jae Wook

On April 27, Lee Jae Wook shared an Instagram story on his personal account where he could be seen standing in front of a truck pointing up at a banner with his face on it. There, actress Go Yoon Jung had written about the actor not drinking coffee so she had sent over some honey biscuits for him. Interestingly, the following story looked like a photo of the said biscuits where the actress spoke about being his fan in an Instagram format note on it.

Lee Jae Wook shared the first photo captioning it, “Buyeon-ie…” with multiple hearts and exclamation marks. In a side banner, the actress had penned an encouraging message for the actors and staff of the drama ‘Royal Loader’. Previously too the cast members had sent over support in the form of coffee trucks as actor Hwang Minhyun shared a similar message for Lee Jae Wook.

About Lee Jae Wook’s Royal Loader

The drama also stars Hong Soo Joo and Lee Jun Young who will act as leads alongside Lee Jae Wook. It will capture the business aspect of a fight between an ‘earthen spoon’ aka a poor person and a ‘golden spoon’ aka a rich person. A chaebol family’s son gets into a serious, life-changing match in the show. Lee Jung Young has previously impressed audiences with his portrayals in ‘Imitation’, ‘May I Help You’, and ‘Love and Leashes’. Meanwhile, Hong Soo Joo was seen in a guest role in ‘Lovestruck in the City’ and took on the lead role in the KBS drama special 'Between'.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kill Boksoon Review: Jeon Do Yeon transforms into a mother out for revenge; Esom and Koo Kyo Hwan stand out