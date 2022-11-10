Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow 1st teaser poster OUT: Lee Jae Wook rekindles his love story?

Poster The teaser poster reveals two hands holding each other lightly. They appear to be Jang Uk and Naksu’s hands however the little details point towards the return of Mudeok. The yin and yang jades, which were exchanged between Jang Uk and Mudeok can be seen hanging between their fingers as the sun shines on them. Jang Uk in dark robes while the woman’s hand in a lighter, cream colored clothing point towards the theme of ‘Light and Shadow’ for this part of the drama.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow has dropped its first teaser poster and it is enough to leave us with multiple questions. Actor Lee Jae Wook will be reprising his lead role of Jang Uk while it was previously revealed that Jung So Min who played his love interest Mudeok and was the female lead for the part 1, Alchemy of Souls, will be replaced with Go Yoon Jung who plays Naksu.

Alchemy of Souls

The fantasy drama about an imaginary land of Daeho with mages, energies and powers, also stars Yoo In Soo, Hwang Min Hyuk, OH MY GIRL’s Arin alongside Lee Jae Wook, known as the four seasons of the land, famous for their visuals and energies. While Jang Uk had little to his name, being called as the illegitimate son of one of the most powerful mages and was not allowed to develop his skills, the end of Alchemy of Souls saw him returning from the dead after gaining the energy of the ice stone and declaring war on those who have wronged him and his lover. He is now able to wield Naksu’s sword without losing his own energy or letting it overpower him. The first look at Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow had teased a time slip of three years where Jang Uk is ready to take on evil with his now-honed skills.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow premieres on December 10 and will run for 10 episodes.