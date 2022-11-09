Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow drops 1st teaser with Lee Jae Wook declaring war

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow has dropped the first teaser starring the lead character of Jang Uk which is played by Lee Jae Wook. Set to be the part 2 of the famed fantasy story that began in Alchemy of Souls earlier this year, it plans a 10 episode run. The premiere date for Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow has been announced as December 10, 2022. It is said to be taking place three years after the end of Alchemy of Souls which saw the possible end of Mudeok, played by Jung So Min, as Naksu’s soul leaves her body. Earlier it was also confirmed that Go Yoon Jung would be playing the lead role in part 2 instead of Jung So Min.

Teaser

Jang Uk has risen like a phoenix after his funeral was planned with no respect. He returns from the dead with the ice stone inside him, flames oozing out of the pyre he was on. With his back to the screen, his voice recalls how he should have died then but he didn’t. By taking charge of the sword of Naksu, played by Go Yoon Jung, he unleashes the control he has so obtained to wield it. Slashing through fire and the injustice around him, feathers fly around him and the back of who appears to be Naksu is revealed. He declares war on those around him, stating the unimaginable power of the energy inside him and promises to not let anyone escape alive.