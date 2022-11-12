Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow: Lee Jae Wook and more star in the intense group poster

On November 12th, tvN's 'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow' released a group poster featuring Lee Jae Wook, Go Youn Jung, Hwang Minhyun, Yoo Jun Sang, Shin Seung Ho, Oh Nara, Yoo In Su, and Arin. The group poster released on this day showed the appearance of eight actors, including Go Youn Jung, who was wrapped in a veil with the face of a falling water. Compared to three years ago, the visuals and the eyes of the 8 members have different goals, desires, and firm beliefs. Interest is focused on how their relationship, which was entangled in friendship, love, and loyalty, will change after 3 years, and what kind of steps they will take in the future.

'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow' is a fantasy romance in which the protagonists, whose fates are twisted due to the 'remembrance of the soul' that change their souls, overcome this and grow in the background of a great country that does not exist on the map or in history. It deals with the story of Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook), who came back alive from the end of his death, and the new magicians three years later.

Lee Jae Wook:

Jang Wook is a monster catching monster who came back alive from death in the play, exuding a cool dark force and exuding intense tension. Jang Wook's resurrection, who was walking out of the flames, decorated the ending of Part 1 and gave a thrilling thrill to the small screen, raising questions about what happened to Jang-wook for three years.

Hwang Minhyun:

At the same time, Seo Yul (Hwang Minhyun) returns as a nobleman in crisis who is struggling with unknown pain. Earlier, on the way back to Seo Hyo Seong, Seo Yul complained about the side effects of blood poisoning he received from Soi (played by Seo Hyewon) and informed of the abnormality in his body. The slimmer face gives a glimpse of his crisis and raises curiosity.

Yoo Jun Sang and Oh Na Ra:

Park Jin (Yoo Jun Sang) exudes the aspect of a lover who puts everything down from the charismatic Song Rim leader. We are interested in whether his love affair with Kim Do Joo (Oh Na Ra), which has been going on for several years, will bear fruit. Kim Do Joo transforms into a powerful woman in the Jang family and a woman in love. Since they had only diverged from each other due to complex and subtle emotional lines that seemed to be different, attention is focusing on whether the romance between the two will finally come true.

Shin Seung Ho, Yoo In Soo and Arin:

In addition, Go Won (Shin Seung Ho) heralds the return of the Crown Prince, who learns the secret of the Emperor. It raises interest in what kind of symbiotic relationship with Jang Wook will be in the future, as Go Won, who has a bitter heart and a thorn in his side. Also, Park Dang Gu (played by Yoo In Soo) and Jin Cho Yeon (played by Arin), who promised to marry each other, radiate chic charm as a young lady, not the new young leader of Songrim and the youngest daughter of the Jin family. In particular, Park Dang Gu's short haircut and Jin Cho Yeon's deeper eyes suggest a new relationship between the two.

Meanwhile, Yoon Jeong Eun announces her first appearance as a mysterious woman with the face of a falling water. Previously, the Yoon Jeong Eun was the best killer in the world, trapped in the body of a weakling, but after her body ran out of control due to Jinmu (Cho Jae Yoon)'s Bangsul Ryeong, she was petrified, and after falling into Gyeongcheondaeho, she disappeared, making viewers' hearts throb. made. She arouses her curiosity about what kind of story is hidden in the late Yun Jeong.

Meanwhile, 'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow' will be broadcast for the first time at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST) on December 10th.

