Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Ep 1-2 Review: Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung get married?

‘ Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow ’ is part 2 of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and resumes three years into the future from where part 1 ended. Lee Jae Wook as Jang Uk, is the sole mage who can control the sword of the feared soul shifter Naksu, who returned from the dead with the power of the ice stone inside him. Meanwhile, Yoo In Soo and OH MY GIRL’s Arin’s marriage who play Park Dang Gu and Jin Cho Yeon respectively was called off after the tragic death of her father. Park Dang Gu is now the leader of Songrim and she has returned to the clutches of her mother, Lady Jin. Seo Yul, played by Hwang Min Hyun, returned to his homeland, however, he is now back in Daeho for a special occasion.

‘ Alchemy of Souls ’ was one of the most unexpected and spellbinding shows of the year which left everyone in awe of the Hong sisters’ writing once again. Led by Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Yoo In Soo, OH MY GIRL’s Arin and Shin Seung Ho in the first part, almost the whole cast has returned for part 2. With the departure of Jung So Min’s character, Go Yoon Jung has taken over the female lead role and has viewers excited for her portrayal as well as her inclusion in the heavily complex and entangled storyline.

Introduction to the new setting of Alchemy of Souls

The terror of soul shifters, who are rampant as ever, rules the land of Daeho and there is one messiah who is determined to save them all, Jang Uk. He uses his power- which he obtains from the ice stone inside him- to hunt down any evil and petrify them. The cinematic excellence of the show is as fabulous as ever, if not more, with wide angles, beautiful sceneries and refined editing almost making all the magic seem real. The absence of Mudeok can be felt throughout the show as there is little comic relief as compared to the first part however it is soon saved by familiar faces mingling together and being nostalgic.

Go Yoon Jung is the unaware eldest daughter of the Jin clan, Jin Buyeon, captured and hidden away in Jinyowon by her mother. She feels indebted to the lady who poses as her parent and tries but fails to escape on multiple occasions. The obsession of Lady Jin who only wants another heir with the powers of her clan is very eerie as she plans a secret wedding to a man from Seo clan. Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon’s first meeting takes place under tender circumstances where she asks him to help her escape. Having become a shell of a person from what he was, Jang Uk refuses but soon his true nature peeks out. The most shocking and funny change of events takes place as Jin Buyeon asks him to marry her right after meeting in order to use his bad blood with the Jin clan to her advantage, a fabulous plot we must add. Initially reluctant, Kang Uk ends up heroically (or villain-like), kidnapping the bride by making her boat vanish from the middle of her journey, potentially saving her.

The unforeseen marriage of Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon

The second episode began with much anticipation as a preview revealed the hilarious exchange of events between the leads who jest about their first night in the true sense of the show- light and casual. Off to marry a new woman, Jang Uk’s announcement leaves his house helps in utter shock as Jin Buyeon seeks comfort in his house. A lot of confusion later, it becomes clear how only a wedding could save her, she decides to deceive Jang Uk about having divine powers but is soon caught. It is further revealed that it is Naksu’s soul that lays inside the body of Jin Buyeon, or at least that’s what Lady Jin believes, as she begins looking like Naksu. Jang Uk’s bold side returns as he drinks the liquor she demands be called their wedding celebration and announces her as his wife in front of everyone.

The awe-inspiring show will run for 10 episodes and we are already anticipating the upcoming ones.