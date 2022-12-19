Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Ep 3-4 Review: Lee Jae Wook shocked by Go Yoon Jung’s lip lock

‘Alchemy of Souls Part 2’ has returned for a new week and it is just as interesting as ever. The show has been promising ever since its first part and continues to be impressive with each episode. There have been a few changes in the overall setting of the show, however, it continues to be just as cinematically wowing as it was. Actor Lee Jae Wook who plays Jang Uk is joined by Go Yoon Jung in what is also being called, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, as the female lead taking the torch from Jung So Min who played Mudeok in part 1. Go Yoon Jung is currently playing Jin Buyeon, who unbeknownst to most harbours Naksu’s soul inside. In part 1, Go Yoon Jung made brief appearances as Naksu whose soul was initially inside Mudeok’s body. Now that the body has been rid of, Naksu’s appearance has taken over the girl.

Recap of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Episode 1 and 2 In the first week, we saw the Unanimous Assembly, which comprises the members of the various clans in Daeho land, wish to see the new heir of the Jin clan, Jin Buyeon. After returning to her locked room, Jin Buyeon is escorted by Lady Jin to the meeting where heroically Jang Uk arrives to save her. Jang Uk saves Jin Buyeon from her mother’s clutches Jang Uk declares her as his wife and she lies to be pregnant to escape the situation. In the midst of this, Jin Buyeon is able to turn on the light in the lantern shocking herself and her now-betrothed. As they return to Jang Uk’s home, she begins to accept it as her own. As for their lies about the baby, Jin Buyeon acts confident and kisses Jang Uk asking him to pretend with her, shocking him further. Lady Jin using the thread sewn into Jin Buyeon’s body to summon her has to be one of the cruellest things the K-drama has ever shown. But a fearless Jang Uk heads right into the lion’s den to unarm it, heroically again if we may add.

Jin Buyeon learns of Naksu With everyone making her known of just how unaware she has been, Jin Buyeon soon learns that there is another woman in Jang Uk’s heart, one who owned the blue jade while he kept the red one. She angers Jang Uk by mentioning Mudeok’s memories and unknowingly unclasping some of her own recollections. In the end, she accidentally summons Jang Uk with the jade and their progress comes to a standstill. Her divine powers were where she could feel energy, start strengthening once again. Seo Yul and Jin Buyeon’s friendship Jang Uk’s best friend comes across his new betrothed in a tricky situation and helps her escape. They bicker, much like what he did with Mudeok and he is often reminded of his affection towards the maid. Seo Yul (Hwang Min Hyun) forms a unique bond with Jin Buyeon as they agree to be foolish friends who would ignore each other’s mistakes.

The Queen’s banquet In lieu of a nasty rumour of Naksu’s return, Jang Uk is asked to protect the Kingdom while Jin Buyeon is invited to a banquet arranged by the Queen who wishes to spread the rumour further and at the same time get rid of Jin Buyeon by having a soul shifter kill her. Jang Uk, aware of the plan, sends his “wife” to the banquet in all her beautiful glory and asks her to flaunt their relationship, playing right into the Queen’s hands. Once the soul shifter arrives, with the help of Lady Jin, a fake Jin Buyeon is made to sit at the banquet successfully detonating the evil plan made by Jin Mu. Jang Uk gets rid of the soul shifter and ends the rumour.

Back at his house, a chill surrounds the room with Jang Uk in it and he hallucinates Jin Buyeon being Mudeok, finding comfort in her. As they rest beside each other, Jang Uk opens his eyes to find Jin Buyeon instead and initiates a kiss himself. Just what is going on inside his mind? We wait to find out.

