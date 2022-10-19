Alchemy of Souls Part 2 to release on THIS date; Jung So Min’s character details REVEALED

Alchemy of Souls Part 1

Alchemy of Souls first released in June 2022, with the dependable Hong sisters’ story to back up the grand scale of events that would soon follow. Set in a fictional world of mages and magic, it starred Jung So Min, Lee Jae Wook and Hwang Min Hyun in lead roles with recurring appearances from Go Yoon Jung. It spoke about Jang Uk, the talented son of a renowned mage forbidden from performing spells and an elite warrior named Nak Su’s soul, inside the body of a maid, Mudeok.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow

After running for 20 episodes, the production team had noted that it would not be enough to cover all the aspects of the world thus created. Alchemy of Souls was renewed for a part 2 which would wrap up the series. Currently being referred to as ‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’, the show has announced its premiere date to be December 10. It was also confirmed that it will air 10 episodes in the part 2 with Go Yoon Jung taking on the female lead role of Nak Su instead of Jung So Min who played Mudeok.