Alchemy of Souls Pt 2 Ep 5-6 Review: Hwang Min Hyun jealous of Lee Jae Wook and Go Yoon Jung’s love?

Alchemy of Souls Part 2 returned for another week full of magic, emotions and drama with the leads, Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon, aided by Seo Yul bringing loads of questions and rewarding moments for fans of the show. Ever since the show first aired this year, it has become the talk of the town and with 26 episodes aired in total so far, it is proving to be a worthwhile watch. Here’s taking a look at everything that unfolded this week.

The story is based in the imaginary land of Daeho which was meticulously carved by the pen-magicians, the Hong sisters, who are known for their work on popular K-dramas like ‘You're Beautiful’, ‘My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox’, ‘Masters Sun’, and ’Hotel del Luna’. Their latest addition has been this story of mages and soul shifters called ‘Alchemy of Souls’ and its part 2, ‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’.

Actor Lee Jae Wook takes on the main character of Jang Uk, a boy born to the King but one who believes his birth is a lie. Desperate to open his gate of energy, he seeks a master and finds one in his maid, Mudeok, in whose body resides the soul of the infamous soul shifter Naksu. The character of Mudeok was played by actress Jung So Min. Furthermore, Hwang Min Hyun acts as Seo Yul, Yoo In Soo as Park Dang Gu, K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL member Arin as Jin Choyeon, Shin Seung Ho as Prince Go Won and more well crafts characters are spread throughout the show. Go Yoon Jung took over the female lead role in part 2 as Jin Buyeon and has a love line with Jang Uk.

Alchemy of Souls Part 2

Also called ‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’, it resumes 3 years after the first part and sees Jang Uk turning evil to protect himself and those dear to him. He now has the power of the ice stone inside him and can also wield the sword of Naksu, making him one of the most powerful men in the Daeho land.

Recap of Alchemy of Souls Part 2 Episode 3-4

Jang Uk gets rid of the painful thread tying Jin Buyeon to her mother’s control. After declaring their marriage to the Unanimous Assembly and deciding to help each other, they return to Jang Uk’s house. Jin Buyeon, however, becomes aware of Jang Uk’s heart belongs to someone else. A trap to make Jang Uk leave Jinbuyeon unmanned instead results in his doubts getting confirmed as the Queen’s banquet becomes the death bed of the rumoured Naksu, killing the fear in the people.

Jang Uk and Jin Buyeon’s kiss

As she wishes to help Jang Uk by shooing away the wraiths and surrounding him with warmth, Jin Buyeon gets surprised by the man kissing her. She dismisses it as him imagining Mudeok in her place but is left wide eyed upon learning his purposeful actions. She promises to put him to sleep whenever the need be.

Jin Buyeon’s returning memories

As time passes and with the returning divine powers of Jin Buyeon, who holds the soul of Naksu, her memories which she spent inside the body of Mudeok also return and take over her daily life. She confuses them as the ones she gains from the blue jade given to her by Jang Uk and it takes everything in us to not scream the truth at them.

Park Dang Gu- Jin Choyeon and Park Jin- Kim Yeon

Offering some much needed respite from all the seriousness, flowers seem to be blooming in the love lives of the other two couples. Ji Choyeon accepts Park Dang Gu’s diamonds with a peck on his cheek and intent to reconcile. Park Jin asks for Kim Yeon aka Maidservant Kim’s hand in marriage and she agrees, resulting in an emotional scene with Jang Uk.

Seo Yul meeting Naksu

A blood parasite which resides inside Seo Yul and has been cared for by So-i has made him lose most of his energy, bringing him closer to death. While finding out the truth from So-i, he learns how Jin Buyeon is in fact the real one with Naksu’s soul inside her. The long buried feelings of Seo Yul return as he reminisces his childhood with Naksu and decides to take responsibility before Jang Uk can. He plans on killing her with his own hands in his arms, however, So-i faces danger and draws him to a losing battle against Jin Mu’s goons. Jang Uk comes to save the day once again, learning of the blood parasite inside his best friend and declaring death on those against him.

As of now, only Seo Yul is aware of the truth that the Naksu he was in love with and the one that resided in Mudeok’s body is the same Jin Buyeon that Jang Uk is now married to. We are just as curious as everyone else to know if he will ever reveal the truth to Jang Uk.