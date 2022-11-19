Alchemy Of Souls S2: Lee Jae Wook and Go Youn Jung get closer to finding each other in new trailer

On November 19th, in the video released by the production team of tvN's new Saturday drama 'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow' , Jang Wook ( Lee Jae Wook ) and Nak Su, a woman who lost her memory (Go Youn Jung). She says, "I couldn't keep a single person I promised, so what can I keep?"In the meantime, Jang Wook, who was unable to do anything because of sadness, showed a different appearance after meeting her woman, saying, "I decided to accept the fight to protect it."Accordingly, interest is focused on what kind of relationship the woman who lost her memory and was locked up in and Jang Wook, who can find her memory, will form in the future.

Shin Seung Ho and Hwang Minhyun in the trailer:

Along with this, the changed rlationship between Crown Prince Gowon (played by Shin Seung Ho) and Seo Yul (played by Hwang Minhyun) surrounding Jang Wook stimulates interest.When Jang Wook counts the sword of falling water stuck in his chest, he aims it at Gowon, and the crown prince, who stands at the tip of the sword, says, "I know that the sword in your hand is your sadness, hatred, and anger." It draws attention by conveying the heartfelt sincerity to Jang Wook.

Arin and Yoo In Soo in the trailer:

Seo Yul hugged the woman who had lost her memory and said, "I have something to deal with. This time it's my job," raising her curiosity by foretelling her fight with herself.Also, the reunion of Jin Cho Won (played by Arin), who lost her father on the day of her wedding, and Park Dang Gu (played by Yoo In Soo), who had no choice but to look at it, and the confrontation between Jang Wook and Jin Mu (played by Jo Jae Yoon) are also depicted.

About the drama:

On the other hand, 'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow', which will be broadcast for the first time at 9:10 PM KST on December 10th, is a fantasy romance in which the protagonists whose fates are twisted due to 'GwanHwanSul', where souls change, against the backdrop of a great country that does not exist even in history and maps.