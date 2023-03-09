Alchemy of Souls’ Shin Seung Ho, Bad and Crazy’s Han Ji Eun, Jeon Somin and more star in new thriller film

'Only God Knows Everything' tells the story of a newly ordained priest (Shin Seung Ho) receiving a shocking confession about the death of his mother who disappeared 13 years ago, falling into a dilemma between a believer and a natural person, and uncovering a huge hidden secret. It is a mystery thriller. Shin Seung Ho, Han Ji Eun, Park Myung Hoon, and Jeon Somin confirmed the casting and began shooting on March 3rd.

Shin Seung Ho:

In particular, Shin Seung Ho, who has emerged as a trend with the drama 'Alchemy Of Souls' series, Wavve 'Weak Hero Class 1', and Netflix’s D.P, is making a comeback on the screen and is drawing more attention. In 'Only God Knows Everything', Shin Seung Ho plays the role of a young priest, Do Eun, who is in anguish between a believer and a natural person due to the death of his mother, whom he learned about through a shocking confession.

In addition, Han Ji Eun, who made her face known in the drama 'Be Melodramatic', is divided into the character of Jooyoung, a homicide detective who digs up mysterious disappearance cases. Park Myung Hoon, who has established himself as an actor of Chungmuro's personality group through films such as 'The Owl', 'The Police Officer's Blood', and 'Parasite', plays the role of Kwang Woon, a bizarre and violent shaman. Jeon Somin, who has demonstrated her presence in various fields, including movies, dramas, and entertainment, predicts a different transformation with the role of Su Yeon, a mad woman who falls into pseudoscience. In addition, Yoo Sung Joo, Lee Jung Ok, and Nam Joong Kyu, who have solid acting skills, will appear.

Director Baek Seung Hwan:

Director Baek Seung Hwan of the movie 'Double Patty' is in charge of directing 'Only God Knows Everything', and he collaborates with Shin Seung Ho once again. He has won the Best Director Award at the Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards and the Grand Prize at the Seoul Webfest Film Festival for the movie 'Like a Glass'. Director Baek Seung Hwan said, "I was fascinated by the power of the original story. I will make a strong and impressive work with outstanding actors who participated with a strong will."

ALSO READ: What did BLACKPINK’s Jennie talk about with Park Seo Joon and Penelope Cruz at Chanel fashion show?

Advertisement