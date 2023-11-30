Alchemy of Souls star Jung So Min is still reviewing offer to lead Son of Mother’s Friend; agency responds

According to reports, Jung So Min is being offered the upcoming rom-com series Son of Mother’s Friend. When asked by reporters, the IEUM HASHTAG agency responded to Newsen on November 30 that Jung So Min has received an offer for the new drama Son of Mother’s Friend and is currently evaluating the possibility of participating.

Plot of the Son of Monther’s Friend

In the romantic comedy Son of Mother's Friend, a woman tries to start over in her difficult life, and her mother's friend's kid is a metaphor for her darker, hidden side. This project marks another collaboration between director Yoo Je Won and writer Shin Ha Eun, known for their work on tvN's Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Snowdrop actor Jung Hae In is currently under consideration for the male lead in Son of Monther’s Friend, sparking anticipation for the potential romantic comedy chemistry between the actors.

More about Jung So Min and Jung Hae In

Jung So Min, originally Kim Yoon Ji, has been a prominent South Korean actress affiliated with IEUM HASHTAG since September 2023. In 2011, she took a brief hiatus to focus on her studies at the Korea National University of Arts. The year 2018 marked a significant achievement for Jung So Min, as she fulfilled her dream of becoming a radio DJ with her inaugural show, Jung So Min's Young Street, on SBS Power FM. She has appeared in a number of dramas, such as Playful Kisses, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, and most recently, Alchemy of Souls.

Jung Hae In, an actor under FNC Entertainment, graduated in acting from Pyeongtaek University. His determination to pursue acting intensified during military service, shedding 12 kilograms to realize his dream. Spotted at 18, a casting agent recognized his potential, leading to his training with FNC Entertainment. He debuted with a cameo in AOA Black's Moya in 2013 and, officially, in the 2014 TV series Bride of the Century. With his first lead role in the 2018 drama Something in the Rain, Jung Hae In, from an influential family, traces his roots to the Joseon era through his great-grandfather, Jung Yak Yong.

