Alchemy of Souls star Jung So Min joins Jun Ji Hyun and Kim So Hyun at new agency

Actress Jung So Min has officially entered an exclusive contract with the esteemed agency, IEUM Hashtag. In this significant move, she joins the ranks of distinguished actors and actresses represented by the agency, which is renowned for overseeing industry elites like Jun Ji Hyun, Seo Ji Hye, Kim So Hyun, and Kim Seol Hyun.

Jung So Min signs with IEUM Hashtag

On August 2nd 2022, TH Company's CEO, Kim Tae Ho, made a significant announcement: Jung So Min has entered an exclusive contract with TH Company, an agency that also represents Kang Ha Neul. Jung So Min's previous contract with TH Company had concluded in February, leaving her as a Free Agent (FA) for over half a year. This recent transition to IEUM Hashtag denotes a fresh phase in her career, igniting curiosity about her forthcoming endeavors.

Jung So Min's affiliation with IEUM Hashtag is expected to bring about a productive synergy, given the agency's strong reputation for nurturing the growth of its artists. This new professional journey also opens up possibilities for potential collaborations with other accomplished actors and actresses under the same agency banner. As her fans eagerly await her next moves, her partnership with IEUM Hashtag adds a sense of anticipation and eagerness for what's to come.

More about Jung So Min

Jung So Min is a celebrated K-drama actress who has garnered widespread recognition within the industry for her roles in prominent K-dramas. Her journey began in 2010 with a debut appearance in the series Bad Guy. However, her international breakthrough came with the Korean adaptation of the Japanese manga Playful Kiss. Despite modest ratings in Korea, this romantic comedy significantly amplified her fame on a global scale.

Taking a hiatus in 2011, Jung focused on her studies at the Korea National University of Arts. Her return to the small screen occurred in 2012, as a part of the ensemble cast in the sitcom Standby. Later that year, she embraced a more mature role opposite Sung Joon in the cable series Can We Get Married? Over the last decade, she has showcased her versatility by portraying characters ranging from a carefree schoolgirl to a passionate musical diva.

Although no longer a newcomer, Jung So Min's captivating magnetism persists, continuously enchanting viewers. Recently she has starred in major hit K-dramas like Alchemy of Souls and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (where she starred alongside Seo In-guk), along with Because This Is My First Life, which have solidified her presence. Anticipation mounts for her next endeavor, 30 Days, a romantic comedy reuniting Jung with Kang Ha-neul of When the Camellia Blooms fame.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jeon So Min’s birthday means remembering our favourite Running Man moments of hers!