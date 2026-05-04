Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook confirms May 18 military enlistment

Korean actor Lee Jae Wook is enlisting in the military. Born in 1998, the star has reached the age to apply for mandatory conscription as an able-bodied man and will be gone for one year and six months while serving his country. As per the update on May 4, 2026, his agency confirmed that the Dear Hongrang actor will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on May 18.

Lee Jae Wook’s agency shares military enlistment plans

With less than a couple of weeks remaining to his enlistment, an expected happening in his life, putting a break to his acting career, Lee Jae Wook will be away to complete his national duty from May 18, 2026, onwards and return only after 18 months. In response to an initial report by STARNEWS, his agency log studio shared a confirmation with Ilgan Sports confirming his enlistment date. They said, “Lee Jae Wook will be enlisting as an active duty soldier on May 18.”

They did not elaborate further, or share any details, including his training base or plans for holding a separate official ceremony concerning his enlistment. He is expected to be discharged in November 2027 after completing his service.

Lee Jae Wook made his acting debut with a supporting role in Memories of the Alhambra and went on to appear in popular shows, including Search: WWW, before achieving his breakthrough in Extraordinary You. When The Weather Is Fine, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and more became some of his stepping stones before he achieved international success with Alchemy of Souls.

Following his enlistment, he will be seen in the role of a former plastic surgeon turned public health doctor in Doctor on the Edge, which is all set to release on June 1, 2026, co-starring Shin Ye Eun in the lead role.

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