Alchemy of Souls' Yoo In Soo returns with The Good Bad Mother – Is he a troublemaker or a hopeless romantic?

‘The Good Bad Mother’ is a popular South Korean drama series that is set to premier on April 26. It is a touching new comedy about a woman who is forced to resume her motherly duties once her adult son reverts to childhood. Lee Do Hyun will play Kang Ho, a successful prosecutor with a strained connection with his mother Young Soon (Ra Mi Ran)—until he loses his memory in an accident and reverts to his seven-year-old self. Ahn Eun Jin will play Mi Joo, Kang Ho's lifelong friend and sole support system, who returns to her hometown because of financial difficulties.

Meet Yoo In Soo

JTBC shared glimpses of Yoo In Soo’s character. Yoo In Soo, who has recently appeared in ‘All of Us Are Dead’ and ‘Alchemy of Souls,’ will play Bang Sam Sik, a notorious troublemaker in their hamlet. Despite the fact that he is the same age as Kang Ho and was born and reared in the same village, the two men couldn't be more dissimilar—and Sam Sik has an odd rivalry with the accomplished prosecutor. However, despite his supposedly wild and unpredictable behaviors, Sam Sik is a romantic at heart. Even though his love is unrequited, Sam Sik is passionately in love with Mi Joo.

Yoo In Soo and director Shim Na Yeon, who worked together on ‘Moments of 18,’ will reunite for ‘The Good Bad Mother.’ Yoo In Soo expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that he would have accepted any role offered to him by the director because of his enjoyable experience on their previous collaboration. Yoo In Soo also shared his approach to portraying his character, Bang Sam Sik, describing him as a mischievous yet endearing individual whose likability would make viewers want to befriend him. In response to the director's request for the character to be cute, Yoo In Soo aimed to showcase his own charm in the role.

Yoo In Soo's Acting Skills

Yoo In Soo's ability to bring the complex character to life, showcasing both his charming and dangerous sides, has been lauded as a standout performance in all his series. Yoo In Soo's portrayal of Bang Sam Sik is definitely going to be a standout performance in the series, adding to the show's already impressive cast of talented actors.

