‘Alchemy Of Souls’ 1st Trailer OUT: Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min are constantly at loggerheads

On May 22, tvN released the first trailer for the upcoming historical fantasy drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’ starring Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min. The trailer shows them as Jang Wook and Mu Deok Yi respectively, who try their best to get along but their contrasting personalities always have them at loggerheads. The drama will premiere on June 18.

But we also see the fantasy side of the drama as Mu Deok Yi hones her power with grace and tranquillity. She tries to teach Jang Wook as well. This trailer has already established the relationship and the chemistry shared by the main characters and it seems like we will be getting a new form of chaos, which we are looking forward to!

Previously, tvN also released stills starring Lee Jae Wook as Jang Wook. In the still cut released by the production team, Jang Wook shows a noble and elegant appearance, with his hair tidy, upright posture, and serious expression like the master of the Jang family. However, due to a physical defect that he had at the time of his birth, Jang Wook, the ill-fated mastermind who cannot perform magic, is a person with a twisted and bad inside, unlike his appearance. Therefore, attention is focused on the relationship with the secret teacher Mu Deok Yi

The drama showcases the fate of some people that become twisted due to ‘hwanhonsool’ (the soul of the dead return to the living). Mu Deok Yi is an elite warrior, but her soul is trapped in a physically weak body. She becomes Jang Wook’s servant, but she also secretly teaches him how to fight. The other characters are Seo Yool (Hwang Minhyun) who comes from the noble Seo family. He seems perfect with good appearance, intelligence, and strong martial arts skills. Go Won (Shin Seung Ho) is the crown prince of Daeho. He hopes to become a generous king.

