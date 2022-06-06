Alchemy Of Souls 2nd Trailer OUT: Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min cannot stand each other

On June 6, tvN's new Saturday drama 'Alchemy of Souls' released a second teaser video featuring the 'bad student’ Lee Jae Wook (Jang Wook), giving a bold warning to the 'servant/teacher' Jung So Min (Mu Deok Yi). The 2nd teaser video began with the appearance of troublemaker Jang Wook, who appeared with an unusual confession, "I found 12 teachers and fired all 12 of them."

However, a teacher comes to change Jang Wook's fate, and that is the protagonist is Mu Deok Yi (Jung So Min), a weakling in Jang Wook's world. Jang Wook shows a vicious side, such as rebelling against his teacher Mu Deok Yi's threshing and thrashing around to focus on training. At this, Mu Deok Yi expressed anger at his duality, saying, “Are you the master when you whine as well as when you order others to eat?” The appearance of the two people who made a dramatic change in the charter world from a noble master to a rogue disciple, from a weak servant in the world to a teacher raises expectations for chemistry between the two.

After Jang Wook found Mu Deok Yi in Seo Yool (Hwang Minhyun)'s arms, he was angry, saying, "Master, don't cheat." The bold warning of her disciple Jang Wook, who was only working hard, makes the hearts of the viewers tremble. The curiosity is growing as to how the romance between the noble but poor disciple and the weakest servant in the world, where the soul of the world's best warriors resides, will unfold.

