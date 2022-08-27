Alchemy of Souls: 5 reasons to look forward to the season finale featuring Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is reaching the end of its part 1 as the finale episodes, 19 and 20, release over this weekend. Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness what changes would the penultimate episode airing on August 27 reveal about the characters. Here’s what we are excited about.

1. The ice stone

The treasured possession of the mythical world is finally out in the open and has possibly created a barrier containing the main characters of the show in itself. With nowhere to go and no spells to cast, as they reduce their energy- being absorbed by the ice stone, the mages are left with no choice but to persevere.

2. Mudeok’s powers

Naksu in the body of Mudeok has finally gained her spell casting powers back and that leaves us with the question- will she leave her dear ones to die? The latest episode saw her running to save Jang Uk’s life and fight with the rabid soul shifter.

3. The promise

While Mudeok had asked Jang Uk to cut off their relationship once she was back in her original form, but hesitates to carry out her own decisions on gaining her skills back. She points her sword at his neck only to will him to make a lifetime promise of staying by each other till the end.

4. Seo Yul

Hwang Min Hyun’s character knows of the truth behind the secrets of Jang Uk and Mudeok however, he has so far turned a blind eye. How will he react once he learns of his recent development about Naksu’s powers? Will his affection stand in the way of justice or will he be heartless?

5. The others

The prince Go Won is honest but unaware of the true soul inside his mother’s body. Soyi is out for Mudeok’s blood, not knowing that Naksu resides in her instead. Meanwhile, the fake Queen and Jin Mu are conspiring against Songrim to save themselves and let the power of the ice stone be for everyone’s use.

All this and much more awaits the fans of the show as the finale airs this weekend. Are you tuning into 'Alchemy of Souls'?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ CONFIRMS return with second season; Jung So Min to be absent from part 2?