‘Alchemy of Souls’ CONFIRMS return with second season; Jung So Min to be absent from part 2?

‘Alchemy of Souls’ has become a fan favourite ever since it began airing on June 18. The story is based on the many powerful mages who have their fates intertwined with each other. In an attempt to save one another and overcome the inhibitions about performing alchemy, they make and break their lives.

Starring Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min in lead roles, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ has reached a peak in terms of fan following. As it nears its end on August 28, the show presents the threat of the death of its main character Mudeok played by Jung So Min. She inhabits the soul of Naksu, a notorious soul shifter who has fallen in love with the character of Jang Uk, played by Lee Jae Wook.

According to reports on August 26, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ has been confirmed to return with a second season at the end of this year. Set to air in December, as confirmed by a source from the drama crew, the part 2 of the show will continue with the story written by the famed Hong sisters. It was also reported that the cast has begun shooting for season 2 and the ongoing filming is expected to end sometime in fall.

Jung So Min’s return has become a major point of discussion for the fans as it was previously said that she might not reprise her role in season 2 and the lead actor will change. To this, the production team has said that they cannot confirm nor deny as it may be a spoiler for the last 2 episodes of the drama that will air this week.

