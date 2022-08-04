Alchemy of Souls goes on one-week break before Season 1 finale; Jung So Min & Lee Jae Wook to return?

‘Alchemy of Souls’ has become a fan favourite K-drama, especially overseas as viewers look forward to weekly uncovering of fantasy and drama in the show. Since its premiere on June 18, the show has seen a massive fanbase growing every week with more to look forward to each time. However, on August 3, it was revealed that the Saturday-Sunday drama starring Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook in lead roles will not air next week.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ will go on a one-week break next week, that is, episodes 15 and 16 will air as scheduled on August 6 and 7 while episodes 17 and 18 which were supposed to air on August 13 and 14 will instead be shifted to August 20 and 21. During the break week, a highlight broadcast that covers the main storyline of the show will be broadcasted on the first day while the second day will see a special broadcast with the actors of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ has been planned.

The change in the airing dates of the drama is reportedly because the production team of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ wishes to enhance the quality of the second half of the show’s completion.

Starring a fantastic cast lineup of Jung So Min, Lee Jae Wook, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, Arin, and Yoo In Soo, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is a fantasy K-drama about young magicians. It presents the romance between the leads Jang Uk and Mudeok who each have twisted fates. The show is expected to return for Season 2 however it is unclear if the two leads will be reprising their roles.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Alchemy of Souls Ep 1 & 2 Review: Lee Jae Wook & Jung So Min intrigue, Hwang Minhyun & Arin bring glamour