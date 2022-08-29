Alchemy of Souls: Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook’s fantasy drama airs part one finale to high viewership ratings

The first part of Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook’s drama ‘Alchemy of Souls’ has come to an end. The fantasy romance show wrapped up the first part of the series with high ratings, recording an average nationwide viewership of 9.2 percent. This is an increase from the viewership recorded with the show’s previous episode (7.9 percent). Further, this also comes very close to the drama’s personal all-time high record of 9.3 percent, recorded with its August 21 broadcast.

In the metropolitan area, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ saw an average viewership rating of 9.9 percent, The drama also took first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, by recording an average nationwide viewership of 5.0 percent.

Written by the Hong sisters, the drama follows the stories of young mages in a fictional lang called Daeho. Lee Jae Wook plays Jang Uk, while Jung So Min takes on the role of a warrior, Naksu, trapped in the body of Mudeok, who is Jang Uk’s servant. ‘Alchemy of Souls’ is now set to return with its second part in December. According to reports, the cast of the drama has begun filming for the same, and the filming schedule is expected to wrap up in the fall.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s ‘The Good Detective 2’ also saw an increase, rising to an average nationwide rating of 5.657 percent with its latest episode. In the metropolitan area, the drama saw an average viewership rating of 6.2 percent. Starring Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah, Oh Jung Se and Ji Seung Hyun, the series aired its first season in 2020 and met success.

