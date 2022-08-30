Alchemy of Souls Last Impressions: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Minhyun’s spellbound tale is a must-watch

‘Alchemy of Souls’ is not your regular period drama or land of magic. It is saeguk on a fantasy spree with modern-day visual effects enough to leave you aching for more. What it is not, is believable in the first look.

Our initial takeaway from the show was that it had a lot of fluff but no content and we were proven wrong immediately as it went into the third week of its release. Fast-paced with a lot of weight on character development, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ was refreshing in multiple ways. While we agree that sometimes the humor was too dry to be real, it was a nice change of gears when the story got gory or subtly repetitive.

‘Four Seasons’, as the characters of Lee Jae Wook, Hwang Minhyun, Arin and Yoo In Soo were known, was a fairly interesting setting that unfortunately did not receive much screen time in the later part of the show. Their dedication towards each other and strong standing of long-running friendship could be felt throughout. A love line between the two side characters not only made them seem more involved in the story but also allowed for their sudden interventions for smooth developments. What seemed shallow friendship at first, eventually saw them put their lives at risk for each other.

Jang Uk (Lee Jae Wook) and Mudeok’s (Jung So Min) love line needed some getting used to as the change in accents for her gave off an unnatural vibe. A few episodes in, the same use of satoori made for a welcome change to the ears and added depth to her acting.

The sword skills and overall action scenes were carefully done with a lot of importance on the stances, making for an eye-pleasing selection of movements. Infuriatingly but cleverly done, the ending made for numerous cliffhangers as the reincarnation of Jang Uk and the possible departure of Jung So Min left fans with questions that will only be answered in the part 2. A setting nicely crafted by the Hong sisters.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ should be on any K-drama fans’ watch list and is well on its way to become a show people can come back to with multiple theories. It has set itself up for a promising return the next time around. It is camaraderie and love. It is chaos and comfort. It is disbelief and promise.

