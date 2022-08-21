‘Alchemy of Souls’ resumes after hiatus; Returns to all-time high viewership ratings

On August 20, Lee Jae Wook and Jung So Min starrer ‘Alchemy of Souls’ resumed its broadcast following a week-long hiatus. With its latest episode, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ returned to its all-time high viewership rating of 7.6 percent (according to Nielsen Korea), which it had previously scored with its July 31 broadcast, and successfully took first place in its time slot.

The fantasy romance drama is set in a fictional land, following the relationships and growth of young mages. The drama’s name refers to a magic spell ‘alchemy of souls’ discussed in the series, which makes it possible for souls to switch bodies. tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ went on a week-long break, reportedly due to the production team’s wish to enhance the quality of the second half of the show’s completion.

Meanwhile, MBC’s ‘Big Mouth’ scored an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent, also ranking number one in its time slot. The Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA starrer recently recorded 11.2 percent nationwide with its seventh episode (aired on August 19), achieving a new personal high for the drama. ‘Big Mouth’ previously achieved double-digit viewership figures with its sixth episode, when it recorded 10.8 percent average nationwide ratings.

The drama follows Lee Jong Suk as Park Chang Ho, a lawyer with a low success rate, who gets caught up in a murder case. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA stars as Go Mi Ho, who is Park Chang Ho’s bold and supportive wife.

SBS’ ‘Today’s Webtoon’, which stars Kim Sejeong, Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon Su, recorded an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent with its August 20 broadcast. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ achieved an average nationwide rating of 26.5 percent.

Which of these dramas are you following? Share with us through the comments section.

