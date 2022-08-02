'Alchemy of Souls' star Jung So Min signs with new label following popularity of K-drama

South Korean actress Jung So Min is known for her sincere acting in multiple rom-com dramas where she has previously taken up versatile characters. This time around she is being praised for her currently ongoing portrayal of dual roles of Mudeok and Naksu. 'Alchemy of Souls', the ongoing fantasy period K-drama also starring Lee Jae Wook, Hwang Min Hyun, Shin Seung Ho and OH MY GIRL's Arin is about the story of a skilled sorceress who takes over the body of a blind woman and meets a man who asks her for help in changing his destiny.

The drama first premiered on June 18 and has since gained immense popularity, especially internationally as viewers take turns to discuss the various plot twists and mystical elements of the show. Nearing its end, the leads Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook have become fan favourites with new-found fame.

On August 2, it was revealed that TH Company has signed an exclusive contract with Jung So Min, adding to their growing roster of talented artists. Home to 'When the Camellia Blooms' fame actor Kang Ha Neul, the agency's CEO, Kim Tae Ho said, "Along with Jung So Min, who is looking forward to her future even more, we plan on supporting her for promotions so that she can display her abilities through various works. We ask for your interest and support for Jung So Min.”

Jung So Min debuted with a supporting role in ‘Bad Guy’ and has since taken on diversified characters where she has been able to explore her acting skills. Her most prominent roles have been in dramas ‘My Father Is Strange’, ‘Because This Is My First Life’, ‘The Smile Has Left Your Eyes’, and more recently ‘Monthly Magazine Home’.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Alchemy of Souls Ep 1 & 2 Review: Lee Jae Wook & Jung So Min intrigue, Hwang Minhyun & Arin bring glamour