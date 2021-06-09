ALCOHOL FREE MV: TWICE members cast a jolly magic spell in this refreshing tropical vibe like comeback video

TWICE has returned with their new album Taste of Love and a music video for the title track Alcohol-Free! Read on to find out.

It is hard to imagine a funky summer track with sunny vibes by the poolside, a glass of sweetened mocktails and cutesy outfits when it is pouring like cats and dogs outside! Yet, we can always rely on our favourite 'Sunshine Girls' to rescue us out of our current reality and transport us into a parallel world, where everything is happy, summery and life's good and the girls delivered just that. TWICE have returned with their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love, accompanied by the official title track, Alcohol Free.

Just like what we saw in the teaser videos, there is a funky and peppy party hosted by our favourite summer goddesses by the poolside! Alcohol Free is produced by J.Y. Park and is a summer song with tropical vibes. The ladies look stylish in cutesy outfits with bright colours, radiating a charming vibe. They talk about being 'drunk' in someone's love without actually touching a drop of alcohol, and that the 'special someone's love' is more than enough to help you go through the adversities of life. It is as if, TWICE wants to ensure their beloved fandom ONCE, to imagine a life without the pandemic and world problems and visualise that we are in a 'pandemic free land' and enjoy our lives to the fullest.

The bright colours remind you of a fancy beach party and serves as a nice throwback to their 'Likey' music video, which had a similar grain to it. The track has a nice Latin feel to it and combines Bossa Nova (a style of Samba that originated in the 1980s in Rio De Janerio, Brazil) and some cool hip-hop. The catchy chorus includes names of sweet wines and cocktails that listeners can easily sing along with.

You can watch the tropical music video below:

Credits :JYP Entertainment

