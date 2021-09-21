AleXa to illuminate the LA Dodgers Stadium with the American national anthem

On September 20 KST, AleXa confirmed with fans that she will be singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as she joins the Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres game scheduled to be held on September 30 at 7:40 AM IST. AleXa will be featured as a performer for the stadium's 'Korean Heritage Night'.

AleXa made this announcement using her official Instagram account by revealing a poster with the necessary details along with the singer’s picture wearing a bucket hat with pink hair in the middle.

Here’s the poster shared by AleXa.

A few days ago AleXa also announced an in-person fan signing event at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles on October 1 local time.

Here’s the announcement made by AleXa’s agency ZB Labels-

“We will have a meeting with the global fans at Amoeba Music, the largest record store in the U.S. since we had a flood of requests from many overseas fans. Amoeba Music, where the fan sign even will be held, is the largest music store in Los Angeles. It is a tourist attraction in Los Angeles and a sacred place for music-loving people.”

Each and every staff member of AleXa and ZB Label have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations for this upcoming visit to the United States.

AleXa is an American-Korean singer who debuted under ZB Label with her super-hit single ‘Bomb’ as a soloist in October 2019.

In July 2021, AleXa released her latest project, that is, her single album ‘ReviveR’ along with the title song ‘Xtra’ featuring BM from the group KARD.

