AleXa to release cross border collaborative single titled, Is It On with Arabic pop Prince Bader AlShuaibi

Make way, AleXa is coming! The exceptionally talented and wonderful Korean-American solo artist AleXa has collaborated with Arabic Pop prince Bader AlShuaibi for 'Is It On,' a new collaborative single helmed by Spotify. In October 2019, K-pop superstars BTS became the first foreign artists to play a solo stadium show in Saudi Arabia, and now we have another collaboration between a Korean and Arabic artist.

Penned by Bader himself, Is It On aims to bring two cultures together with artists united by their love for K-Pop. This is the first time in Spotify's history in which a RADAR Korea artist and RADAR MENA artist have collaborated together, and the first time a RADAR Korea artist is participating in a cross-border collaboration project with Spotify! “I’m so grateful for this collaboration. It’s a fresh, never-heard-before mix of cultures and sound. I really can’t wait for our fans all over the world to hear this track,” said AleXa.

Meanwhile, Bader too expressed his excitement over the collaboration by stating, “It’s 2021, we barely see any borders between cultures and people. This project is the child of globalization and my personal love for Korean Pop culture. AleXa is an extremely talented artist and together I believe we created the coolest cross-cultural collaboration, ever."

AleXa has already created waves in the music industry with chart-topping singles like Bomb and Do Or Die, and has now ventured into acting with the second season of Netflix’s chart-topping horror anthology series Goedam, and will be making a comeback in June this year. We cannot wait! Is It On is in partnership with Warner Music Korea, and produced by ORAE. Is It On is all set to release on May 21 on Spotify.

This is the acoustic version of AleXa's last single, exclusively shared with us! You can watch the video below:

