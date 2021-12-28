AleXa reveals a picturesque comeback schedule for her upcoming special single 'TATTOO'

AleXa is coming! On December 9 during her birthday V Live broadcast she revealed that she was all set to make a comeback on January 6. She revealed that she has finished recording the song and filming the music video and is excited to share it with A. I Troopers [fandom name]. Now in a fresh update, she has shared the comeback schedule for her upcoming special single 'TATTOO'.

The comeback schedule is a picturesque photo of tall skyscrapers with little flea markets, cinemas and restaurants lined below. Gloomy weather casts a grey shadow on the city, forecasting that something strange is awaiting us. According to the 'glitch like gloomy' schedule calendar, AleXa will be releasing a photo teaser 1 on December 29, a second photo teaser on December 30, first MV teaser on January 1, photo teaser 3 on January 4, a final MV teaser on January 5 and finally, the song will release on January 6.

You can check out the schedule below:

Previously, AleXa unveiled a cool concept trailer, and true to her style it was wacky, fun and innovative. This is AleXa’s first comeback in five months after the release of 'ReviveR' in July. In 2019, AleXa debuted with the digital single 'Bomb.' In 2021, she held an in-person fan sign event in the United States and in November, she was the first K-pop artist to hold a fan meeting in the metaverse, and won the AAA Potential Award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards.

