AleXa reveals video teaser for Xtra MV with a special appearance from KARD’s BM as her friendly rival

The video has urban summer vibes making it a perfect jam for vibing. Read on to know more about it!

AleXa has dropped a new photo as well as a video teaser for the music video of ‘Xtra’ which has a special appearance by KARD’s BM. The video teaser shows skateboards, cars, and posters along with walls that have graffiti. It shows the colorful street with neon lights that are matched by AleXa’s bright reddish-pink hair and trendy urban streetwear. AleXa seems to be the leader of a group. The music has energetic catchy beats. The song in tandem with the music video throws the perfect urban summer vibes where people are out on the streets and vibing together. Kard’s BM enters with a light blue denim jacket and blonde hair with a headband which gives him a cool look. BM is seen as the leader of another group and the two are like friendly rivals who come into a face-off in the end. Their chemistry and attitude is full of swag.

Xtra is the track from AleXa’s upcoming single album ‘ReviveR’ for which she has also posted a mysterious and blood-filled concept trailer. The soloist has dubbed this album as ‘Project Afore’ since it is a prequel to three other projects that she has already released. They are ‘Bomb’, ‘Do or Die’ and ‘Decoherence’. She debuted in 2019 with ‘Bomb’ which charted in the top 10 of Billboard World Digital Song Sales. AleXa has also collaborated with the popular Arab singer Bader Al Shuaibi for the song ‘Is It On’ which was a powerful connection between the worlds of Korean and Arab Pop. AleXa is currently a part of ZB Label which is an entertainment label run by Zanybros.

AleXa’s ‘Xtra’ is slated to release on July 1, 2021. Fans are excited for the music and BM’s appearance in the MV.

Watch the teaser for Xtra here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for her comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×