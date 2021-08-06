AleXa surprises fans with a playful special clip for ‘Xtra’

Fans were not over with the official music video for AleXa latest title song ‘Xtra’ and now they have another interesting video to enjoy! On August 5, the singer surprised fans with a cute and playful special clip for ‘Xtra’. The retro, bubblegum pop track was released on July 1 under her highly anticipated album ‘ReviveR’.

The singer can be seen enjoying herself as she dances to the playful choreography of the song, smiling at the camera from time to time. AleXa can be seen wearing an adorable purple crop top with a pair of Blue jeans as the singer danced along with the background dancers, dressed in white T-shirts and blue and black denim. Fans also noticed how the lighting changed with every new verse from purple to orange to blue and finally red.

Here’s the special clip for ‘Xtra’.

After being trained for over two and a half years and participating in the reality show contest ‘Rising Legends’ twice, the singer AleXa finally debuted as a soloist under ZB Labels in 2019 with the song ‘Bomb’. AleXa’s albums have a storyline of their own. While the first two albums were about her being an Al and ruling over the planets, ‘ReviveR’ is about her teenage years when she was an ordinary playful girl, exploring the possibilities within herself.

KARD’s BM also made a special appearance in the official music video of the song ‘Xtra’ as the singer’s friendly rival. Previously, she has also collaborated with many famous K-pop artists like Dreamcatcher and IN2IT.

