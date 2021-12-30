AleXa takes on a mature, chic and dark look in the new concept photos for ‘TATTOO’

AleXa released a concept photo for the new song 'TATTOO' on December 30th. In the photo, AleXa showed maturity with her chic eyes and at the same time created a vague atmosphere. Earlier, on December 21st, AleXa launched a comeback promotion by releasing a new logo through the official social media handles.

The agency ZB Label introduced this new song as “A song that contains AleXa’s new self.” AleXa debuted in 2019 with the digital single 'Bomb'. It has been about 4 months since the release of a new song. AleXa held a metaverse fan meeting for this comeback and communicated with fans.

In the comeback video, a voice other than AleXa appeared and drew attention. Listing the general emotions that humans feel, he said, "It's attractive, but honestly, it's not as good as I thought.

But those feelings are engraved on me like a tattoo now," boosting expectations for the new song. In particular, the video contains the appearance of AleXa in another screen along with the process of creating a certain being, suggesting that AleXa is a new person.

Not only did the K-pop artist hold an American fan signing event for the first time since COVID 19, but she also sang the American national anthem before the Los Angeles Dodgers game. In addition, AleXa held a metaverse fan meeting for the first time as a K-pop singer in November, clearly imprinting her unique presence.

She also shone at the awards ceremony. Not only did she receive the '2021 AAA Potential Award' at the '2021 Asia Artist Awards', but also the performance for 'REVOLUTION', the title song of the second mini-album, at the '2021 Buenos Aires Music Video Festival' held in Argentina on December 15th. She has established herself as a 'global super rookie' by winning the 'Best K-Pop Music Video Award' for her work.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday BTS’ V: Getting to know the sweet, sensitive and friendly Kim Taehyung

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.