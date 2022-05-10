AleXa wins season 1 of American Song Contest; To be the first female K-pop act to perform at the BBMAs

American music reality competition television series ‘American Song Contest’ kicked off on March 1, 2022, and aired its finale on May 9. Hosted by rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Kelly Clarkson, the series is based on the famed ‘Eurovision Song Contest’. Instead of seeing participants representing European countries like in the ESC, the ‘American Song Contest’ saw participants representing all 50 US states, five territories, as well as the capital, Washington, D.C.

Creating history, K-pop idol AleXa has emerged as the winner of the very first season of the ‘American Song Contest’, where she represented her home state of Oklahoma. Performing her hit ‘Wonderland’, AleXa had taken part in the two-month-long competition journey. Watch AleXa being revealed as the first-ever winner of ‘American Song Contest’, and taking home the title of ‘Best Original Song’, below:

According to Billboard, “As part of AleXa’s reward for winning, she will perform on The Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15) and iHeartRadio had pledged to play her winning song all summer.“ With this, AleXa will become the second K-pop artist overall to perform at the BBMAs, and the first female K-pop artist overall. [NOTE: The BBMAs will be airing in India at 5:30 am IST on Monday, May 16.] Further, she will also be appearing in a mobile commercial. Watch AleXa with her trophy, below:

Born Alexandra Christine Schneiderman, AleXa is an American singer, dancer, and actress based in South Korea. She first won the talent competition ‘Rising Legends Season 1’ in the dance category, and emerged as the overall winner in the next season. Following this, AleXa signed with ZB Label, and competed in Mnet’s ‘Produce 48’. After debuting as a K-pop soloist in October 2019, AleXa went on to win ‘American Song Contest’ with her song ‘Wonderland’ with 710 points.

Congratulations to AleXa!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Rooms x AleXa: Answering fan questions on 2021 resolutions, K-Pop dance classes and more