From Alexis Rose of Schitt's Creek to Stranger Things' Steve Harrington: 5 characters who deserve a spin off

The good thing about living in a time when prequels and sequels and spin-offs of popular shows and films are common is that we can remain hopeful about our favourite supporting characters taking the center stage someday. At times, when we watch shows, there's so much history related to a character that we don't get to witness and that's where a spin-off can work wonders. If you take a look at shows like Better Call Saul, Young Sheldon, you will realise that it's possible to make successful spin-offs of popular characters.

Taking a look at some of the most popular sitcoms, there are some characters that instantly come to mind when it comes to hoping to see them in their own shows. Schitt's Creek's Alexis Rose played by Annie Murphy is one such example. Murphy made us fall in love with her sprightly character and we can't wait to see more of her back story in a potential spin-off. Let's take a look at Alexis and some more characters who we think certainly deserve a show of their own.

Alexis Rose

If you have watched Schitt's Creek, you probably couldn't get over Alexis' stories about being trapped in basements and running across countries and dating the strangest of characters. Imagine getting to watch her do all these crazy things. Not to mention, we will finally get to see a music video of Alexis' popular album song, Little Bit Alexis.

Alligator Loki and Classic Loki

It'll be a spin-off of a spin-off considering Alligator Loki featured in Loki series. While we only got a glimpse of it, we understand why fans went gaga over this alligator variant and even asked for a show revolving around it. Actor Richard E. Grant who played Classic Loki in the series too agreed that a spin-off show with both of them would make for a great show considering only his character can understand what the alligator says.

Gina Linneti

Have you ever seen a more sardonic character than Chelsea Peretti's Gina in Brooklyn Nine-Nine? The 99th Precinct's civilian administrator made sure to surprise us with every move, be it her OTT final goodbye or every sassy response she gives while responding to Charles Boyles (Joe Lo Truglio).

Emma Green Geller

Yes! She was just a baby in the final season of Friends but can you imagine how cool would it be to see how Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross' (David Schwimmer)daughter grew up to be. We'd love to see what she has to say about the whole "we were on a break" thing.

Steve Harrington

Stranger Things is already an exciting enough show and we certainly love all the characters on the show but if there's one spin-off we'd like to see, it deserves to be with Joe Keery's Steve Harrington in lead. The character has had an interesting arc on Stranger Things as he went from coming across as a jerk to soon become a fan favorite.

Which characters would you love to see a spin-off show about? Tell us in comments.

ALSO READ: Caleb McLaughlin TEASES insane storylines in 'Stranger Things' season 4